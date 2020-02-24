Longtime consignment clothing store to close

0 shares Share

Feb. 24, 2020

A longtime consignment clothing store is going out of business.

Owner Laurie Barse is closing Try It Again Consignment & Apparel after 24 years of helping sell mostly used women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and apparel.

The store at 2101 E. 41st St. will be open until March 21, and consigners will have until March 27 to clear their accounts, Barse said.

“Our lease is up at the end of March, and after all of those years, it felt like the right time,” she said.

Barse and her husband are empty-nesters now, and they have grandchildren and aging parents who need attention.

She said she didn’t try to sell the business. “That would be hard for me to do that. It’s just something I didn’t think I could see continue on” without being a part of it.

Try It Again opened in “a little spot” on Marion Road and had several homes before settling in its current spot in the retail center on the east side of Scheels five years ago, she said.

It’s open Monday through Saturday.