Longtime Mitchell business starts construction at Foundation Park

Feb. 4, 2021

Tessier’s Inc. is the latest business to start a project at the fast-growing Foundation Park in northwest Sioux Falls.

The Mitchell-based mechanical contractor and metal fabrication company is expanding its presence in Sioux Falls with a 42,000-square-foot office and shop complex on a 5-acre parcel.

Tessier’s provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning and environmental control services, with offices in Mitchell, Sioux Falls, Brookings, Rapid City and Sioux City.

It was founded as a sheet metal and roofing business in 1919. Major projects in Sioux Falls have included the Denny Sanford Premier Center and Avera Prairie Center.

“We thought that Foundation Park location would be ideal for us as we do business in the places on the I-90 and I-29 corridor,” said Gopal Vyas, who recently retired and was board chairman when the deal was done.

“Also it is easily accessible for our team members from Mitchell to commute when needed. It also is very convenient for our team members flying from Minnesota or driving on I-90 coming west.”

The current Sioux Falls office is at 700 W. Cherokee St.

The new building is scheduled to be done by July.

Amazon also has started construction on its new fulfillment center at Foundation Park, and CJ Foods is beginning the design of its massive Asian food production facility there this year.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is asking the city for tax increment financing so it can complete needed roads and other infrastructure to get the park ready for additional businesses interested in locating there.