Looking for that second, seasonal home? This one is minutes from the Missouri River

April 27, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Whitetail Properties Real Estate.

Escape the city and enjoy all four seasons at this home in the hills above the Missouri River just minutes from Lewis and Clark Lake.

Located at 123 Sherwood Drive, the home is 10 miles outside of Yankton and less than 90 miles from Sioux Falls. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is a cozy retreat with all the comforts of home.

“When you walk in, you will feel like you are walking into a comfortable and spacious cabin,” listing agent Brett Kleinschmit said.

“The vaulted ceilings and open floor plan give you plenty of space for family or guests.”

The flowing kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, counter seating and tons of cabinetry.

The master suite continues the cabin feel, with a spacious floor plan.

The master bath includes a soaking tub and tile shower.

“And there’s lots of bonus space, whether you’re looking for a home office area or a fitness space,” Kleinschmit said.

The three-car attached garage offers plenty of space for vehicles and recreational toys, and features drains and all the piping needed for floor heat.

“And the attic was designed for additional storage, with a big walkway and shelving,” Kleinschmit said. “You could even build an additional room up there if needed. But there’s already ample headroom to walk through the attic comfortably and use it however you’d like.”

An additional 36-foot-by-48-foot pole building includes a 6-foot lean-to and a partial concrete floor.

“It has 14-foot walls with a 12-foot overhead door, so this shop offers tons of additional storage options,” Kleinschmit said. “If you’ve got a truck to load, there’s even a loading dock near the shop.”

The property is minutes from campgrounds and all the recreation options the Lewis and Clark Lake and Missouri River have to offer.

“It’s just a great part of South Dakota, whether you’re getting away for the weekend, deciding to work remote for a week or making it your full-time residence,” Kleinschmit said.

This Executive Home is listed for $384,000. For information, contact Brett Kleinschmit at at 605-660-6566.