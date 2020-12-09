Looking to improve your business’ cash flow? This expert can help

0 shares Share

Dec. 9, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Central Bank.

Charity Rothschadl learned the value of banking relationships when she barely had entered adulthood.

Rothschadl, who grew up in Mitchell, was 18 when a personal banker offered priceless advice.

“It was the era when you still wrote a lot of checks, and I wasn’t really the best at managing my money,” she explained.

“So I had to humbly go in and face the advice. She was candid in telling me: ‘You’re quite overdrawn. You can’t do this.’ And, I always appreciated her direct feedback.”

That valuable relationship stuck with her – and she drew upon it when starting her own banking career years later.

“I really appreciated the discipline and structure she had given me at 18 and thought what an impactful experience it would be to be part of someone else’s financial education face to face.”

At the time, she was working in financial services in Sioux Falls but at a call center. So she made a move that would set the stage for her current role: vice president, treasury management officer at Central Bank, which she began this fall.

“I really wasn’t looking for the position,” she said. “I had worked my way up in banking in Sioux Falls from a personal banker to a branch manager to an assistant vice president in treasury management at a large banking organization. I developed a lot of partnerships and strong relationships along the way.”

But at Central Bank, “the community feel” set her new bank apart.

“The community is huge for me,” Rothschadl said. “I have three children in the Sioux Falls School District, and knowing how we can make an impact on how businesses succeed in our market was a big deal for me.”

Meeting with Central Bank owners Tim and John Brown helped cement her decision.

“Knowing they came from the farming industry and had the hardworking, community mentality was very warming to me,” she said. “They really did care about each individual client personally. I have gone on calls with clients, and the owners will come with me because they want to know about the relationship we’re bringing into the bank and be part of the process to make sure it’s a great transition.”

Her role as treasury management officer involves helping business clients use cash management to meet their goals.

“It’s really understanding outstanding receivables and days payable and how to extend or shorten on either side for better cash flow,” Rothschadl explained.

“And, it’s exciting because you get to meet controllers, CEOs and owners. They’re looking for more success, and you get to help make an impact, whether it’s by mitigating risk, creating an overall good strategy or more effective vendor relationships.”

The service is complimentary for Central’s business clients.

“It’s been a great transition for me,” Rothschadl said. “I’m excited to bring my knowledge and experience to a smaller community bank, including automation and tools that will add value for our clients. You can be $100,000 in revenue or you can be $50 million in revenue, and we can likely bring you insights and strategies to support your growth.”

When she’s not at work, you’ll likely find Rothschadl at a youth baseball or softball game. She raves about life in Sioux Falls.

“I’ve spent the last eight years traveling multiple states and coming back to the core values of Sioux Falls and the Midwest. The education in our public school system is great, there are so many learning opportunities, and I don’t feel like I need to send children somewhere else so they’re safe or that it matters if I live on the east side or west side or south side. It’s just a booming community with developing business, sports, music, anything we can think of, and I couldn’t be happier to be here.”

