Looking to save on car washes? Mark your calendar for Silverstar Day

This paid piece is sponsored by Silverstar Car Wash.

If you’re looking for an easy way to save on car washes, mark your calendar: Silverstar Car Wash is hosting its second annual one-day shopping event, Silverstar Day, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at all locations.

Customers can take advantage of special offers and pricing online or at any of Silverstar’s seven locations across Sioux Falls. Offers include:

25 percent off all gift cards.

$1 for the first month of an Unlimited Wash Pass.

Buy 4 Get 3 Free pricing on reloadable wash cards.

“Any customer who washes their car with us at any location on Silverstar Day will receive a free wash coupon valid for the rest of the month for any vehicle as a thank-you for being a customer,” regional manager Andrea Vetos added.

These offers also are valid for the full-service options at Empire Car Wash by Silverstar.

“At Empire by Silverstar, customers can purchase an All Access Pass for just $1 for their first month or take advantage of our Buy 4 Get 3 Free option on our Elite and Elite Plus Interior Clean wash options,” Vetos said.

Signing up ahead of time will get you a free wash for Oct. 13 too. Just visit silverstarcarwashes.com/silverstar-day-2020.