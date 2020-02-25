Love of storytelling helps marketer promote company’s unique mission

0 shares Share

Feb. 25, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Brian Cooper, director of marketing for Maguire Iron Inc.

Name: Brian Cooper

Age: 38

Hometown: Garretson

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I moved to Sioux Falls after attending South Dakota State University to begin a job as a reporter/photographer with a local television station.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

My wife, Leslie, and I stay in Sioux Falls because it is a great community to raise our two children. Sioux Falls has a great culture of being progressive while not forgetting about the past and the values that make the city what it is today. I want to continue to be part of this culture where people can flourish both personally and professionally.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

My favorite part of my job at Maguire Iron is working with my team members to help customers deliver clean, quality water to their customers because clean, potable water is essential for life.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I became connected with my industry because I love telling stories. It is a personality trait that I have had since I was little and what led me into a career in television broadcasting. Marketing is no different. My job as a marketer is to share the story of Maguire Iron, the great projects we do to help communities provide their citizens with clean water and the amazing stories of our employees that help them accomplish that.

Describe Maguire Iron in three words.

Family. Integrity. Excellence.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

My favorite way to give back to my community is to get involved in organizations and causes that I believe in. I was always taught that if you want something to change, you have to be willing to get involved and help do the work yourself. I am involved in many great organizations in Sioux Falls that help our community serve people better. I also lead the Maguire Matters committee that is dedicated to helping local causes, so I get to help the community both personally and through Maguire — the best of both worlds!

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Chick-fil-A is the easy answer for me, but I love seeing all of the new businesses, both local and national, that decide to make Sioux Falls home.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

The next five years for me will be focused on making a difference at work and in the community, but most importantly it will be making a difference in the lives of my kids!