Love Sioux Falls? Here’s your guide to gifting it

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 24, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Experience Sioux Falls.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on every industry this year. That’s why it’s more important than ever to support small businesses.

You don’t need to wait until Small Business Saturday; you can support our small businesses every day as you get your holiday shopping completed.

“Business owners typically see a good amount of their yearly revenue come from visitors to Sioux Falls,” said Teri Schmidt, executive director of Experience Sioux Falls.

“However, 2020 has been anything but a typical year. Many people have canceled their trips to Sioux Falls, which has taken away some revenue streams that businesses depend on. You may have had to cancel your own trips that you had planned, or perhaps you have family and friends that had to cancel a trip to Sioux Falls. If the destination stays top of mind, then those folks will likely visit again when the time is right.”

What better way to keep Sioux Falls top of mind for your family and friends who live elsewhere than to send them a little slice of Sioux Falls?

Gift them with something from their favorite Sioux Falls store or restaurant to remind them of the memories created in this city.

Perhaps it’s clothes from a boutique, a beautiful art piece for their home or even a restaurant gift card for their next visit to Sioux Falls. Make it unique to that individual.

“And, of course, we can help you share and show your Sioux Falls pride,” Schmidt said.

Pick up a Sioux Falls-branded item at the Falls Park Visitor Information Center, where you will find a large selection of memorabilia.

Grab some apparel like a T-shirt or sweatshirt, or send a Sioux Falls postcard along with a coffee mug. There are even gifts for the kids such as a stuffed animal.

“Despite the ongoing COVID pandemic, businesses have learned to adjust to new shopping behaviors by implementing more online ordering options and using enhanced safety practices to ensure that each person feels comfortable during their shopping experience,” Schmidt said.

“When you’re ready to shop local, they will be there for you. Thank you for supporting them this holiday season!”

To see more visitor industry updates from Experience Sioux Falls click here.