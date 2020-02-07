Love your Valentine’s Day with these unique ideas

0 shares Share

Feb. 7, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Feb. 14 will be here before you know it.

Maybe you’ve not quite thought about it yet.

Or maybe you’re looking for a way to make it especially memorable.

Regardless, GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness has you covered with these suggestions.

Willows special

Whether you’re a GreatLIFE member or not, head to The Willows restaurant at Willow Run Golf Course for a delicious dinner at an equally appealing price. Take a look at the featured dinner for two.

Dine and save

If you’re looking for a different Valentine’s meal, you still can take advantage of your GreatLIFE membership.

Save 10 percent at restaurants such as Johnny Carino’s and Chevys Fresh Mix.

Click here for the complete list of benefits.

Yoga for love

If you like yoga, you’ll love Valentine Vinyasa at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.

Email molly.mcgee@joingreatlife.com to reserve your spot.

Relax and unwind

It’s the perfect holiday to pamper yourself – and your loved one. Book one of GreatLIFE’s expert massage therapists, but make sure you’re planning ahead because they’re popular and fill up fast.

Then pay a visit to Escape Float Spa or 3 Degrees, where you’ll enjoy savings while forgetting all about the winter awaiting you outside.

Memorable fun

Get a group together and celebrate Valentine’s Day with great entertainment. If you haven’t tried Conquer Escape Rooms, it’s the perfect time – you won’t believe the Hollywood-style experience. And GreatLIFE members save 25 percent Monday through Friday.

Then head to JJ’s Axes & Ales, where throwing fees are $20 for GreatLIFE members and just $10 on Sunday – Valentine’s Day weekend, anyone?

And don’t forget bay rentals at Great Shots are half-price for GreatLIFE members! Enjoy Sioux Falls’ newest attraction while getting in some friendly competition this Feb. 14.

Getaway weekend

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday this year, what better way to celebrate than a quick getaway?

GreatLIFE members save up to 20 percent at 38 Regency Hotel Management properties, offering you tons of choices at the best rate you’ll find anywhere. Click here to learn more.

And, of course, you can always treat your Valentine to a GreatLIFE membership! Sign up today, and receive no enrollment and no payment until next month.