Oct. 1, 2020 Luciano’s is back in business – this time on the east side.

The liquor store owned by Ray Hoffman closed earlier this year downtown, where it also included a restaurant.

Its now known as Luciano’s Wine Shop and is open in a retail center at Dawley Farm Village next to Mainstream Boutique and Kay Jewelers.

“It will be wine and spirits,” Hoffman said. “I don’t think I’ll go with beer, although might change my mind.”

Most of the inventory is in other than some champagne, “and once I’m done with that I’ll be ready to go and I’ll probably get that this week,” he said.

He plans to start wine tastings in the next couple weeks and offer appetizers in the future.

“I think it’s going to be fun,” Hoffman said of his move to the east side. “I haven’t had time to really make some noise, but that’s coming. I have a nice sign going up you’ll be able to see from the highway and it should be really good.”