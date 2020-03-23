Luxurious beauty sits on 1+ acre along Bakker Crossing

0 shares Share

March 23, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

Surround yourself with exceptional living space in this exquisite 1.5-story home along Bakker Crossing Golf Course.

Located on more than an acre at 47156 S. Clubhouse Road, this six-bedroom, four-bath home offers more than 7,000 square feet bursting with class and superior upgrades.

“This is a true luxury home,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “From the ideal layout to the outstanding finishes to the gorgeous property, it’s got it all.”

A welcoming grand foyer greets you with custom Italian marble heated floors.

It leads to a gourmet kitchen with abundant custom cabinets, granite counters, a giant island and wood floors.

“The walk-in pantry is unbelievable,” Stockberger added. “It’s complete with its own sink plus tons of cabinets and shelving.”

A formal dining room is bursting with natural light and includes a sought-after butler’s pantry.

A private and elegant main-floor master wing includes a sitting room, two fireplaces, a custom walk-in shower, heated marble floors and two huge walk-in closets.

“This is not a master suite – it is a true master wing,” Stockberger said. “It’s absolutely your private retreat within the home.”

A sizable bedroom and a home office complete the main level.

A perfectly designed upper level features two bedrooms and a Jack-and-Jill bath.

“It just shows how family-friendly this home is,” Stockberger said. “Whether it’s your kids, your teens, your in-laws or your guests, everyone has an ideal space.”

The sprawling lower level will quickly become a favorite family gathering space, with a cozy fireplace and outstanding home theater featuring 7:1 surround sound.

“Entertain from your full wet bar, complete with a gated wine cellar, and spend hours in the game areas,” Stockberger said.

“Two bedrooms and a second laundry room make perfect use of the rest of the lower-level space.”

When you’re ready to enjoy the outdoors, it’s an easy walk out from the lower level to a lovely patio with an expansive yard.

“You can overlook the lush landscape from your covered deck or tackle projects in an oversized, four-stall garage with hot and cold water,” Stockberger said.

“And while Bakker Crossing has always been a sought-after neighborhood for homeowners, it’s got even more to offer now thanks to the explosion of health care, shopping, dining and schools that now exist just minutes away.”

This Executive Home is listed for $1,195,000. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597. Virtual showings are available!