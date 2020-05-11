Macy’s reopens at The Empire Mall – with changes

0 shares Share

May 11, 2020

Macy’s has reopened its location at The Empire Mall, and shoppers will notice a lot of changes.

There will be no makeup sampling, ear piercings or bra fittings until further notice.

Customers will have to use hand sanitizer before trying on jewelry and watches, and dress shirts will not be available to try on in the store.

Only a few fitting rooms will be open, and items tried on will be held for 24 hours before going back on the floor. Returned items also will be held for 24 hours.

There will be signage throughout the store reminding customers of best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Alteration services are suspended, and beauty and makeup tests will be for viewing, not sampling. Fragrance samples will be given on blotters and by request.

Employees will be wearing masks and will undergo wellness checks before going to work, Macy’s said. Customers also will find sneeze guards at checkout counters, hand sanitizer stations and frequent cleaning in the store. There also continues to be a curbside pickup option.

Macy’s temporarily closed all its stores March 18. The Empire Mall also closed that day and reopened May 8.