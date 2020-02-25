Magician plans retail store, performance space

0 shares Share

Longtime magician Travis Nye is expanding to a storefront that will include a space to hold magic shows.

Nye is opening Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater in a retail center on the southwest corner of 41st Street and Marion Road.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and it just worked out as perfect timing,” said Nye, who has been performing magic for 17 years.

“I wanted to do something on that side of town. I have a lot of performing friends over there, and it makes it easy to draw more of a crowd.”

The store will include “magic tricks, jokes and gags” for all ages and skill levels, he said, adding the only options in Sioux Falls now are online or magic kits sold at big-box stores that can be confusing to use.

The theater also will host magic shows – ideally up to two per week – for kids, families and adults, along with birthday parties.

“I’m hoping the big attraction is the performance side of it,” Nye said. “It’s rare to have a place where people can actually go in and see how magic tricks are supposed to be performed, along with the nostalgia of it.”

He plans to keep his full-time job at Flyboy Donuts and staff Spellbound during hours after the early morning doughnut rush.

The 1,200-square-foot space is mostly empty and needs some minor work before opening. Nye is hoping to be ready to go before April 1.

“I’m hoping to hit the April Fool’s crowd with jokes and pranks and gags,” he said.