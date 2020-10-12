Magnificent home in south Sioux Falls filled with extras

0 shares Share

Oct. 12, 2020

This Executive Home is presented by The Amy Stockberger Team.

Look out onto gorgeous Prairie Green Golf Course in a home filled from top to bottom with every amenity and upgrade.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 324 W. Laquinta Circle offers 8,200 square feet of beautifully finished space.

“The home is just immaculate,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “There are features here you rarely find in a home this well-built in this desirable of a location.”

A gourmet kitchen offers commercial-grade appliances, custom cabinetry, a walk-in pantry and eat-in area.

A grand formal dining room is perfectly positioned between the kitchen and living room, lined with gorgeous hardwood floors.

For more informal gatherings, a first-floor family room boasts space to spare.

“And the views are just outstanding all around this home,” Stockberger said. “Floor-to-ceiling windows look right out to Prairie Green Golf Course. It’s stunning no matter where you look.”

The master suite is a true retreat with a whirlpool, a walk-in tile shower and a walkout to a wrap-around deck.

“Plus, the master closet includes a staircase leading to the lower-level workroom,” Stockberger said. “It’s an incredibly convenient design.”

The home also includes luxurious guest quarters, complete with laundry, and a full slate of lower-level amenities, including a full wet bar, wine cellar, roomy theater and second family room with access to a sprawling patio.

“It’s just a truly all-inclusive experience,” Stockberger said. “We’re delighted to offer someone the opportunity to call this home.”

To take a virtual tour, click here.

This Executive Home is listed for $1,100,000. To learn more, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597.