Mall-area antique shop offers collectibles, locally made items

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 17, 2020

A new antique store that also sells collectibles and handcrafted items opened today in The Empire Mall area.

605 Antiques is in the space at 3201 S. Shirley Ave. that once was home to Picker’s Flea Market, Antique & Collectible Mall before it moved to the Tea exit.

Business partners Adam Sanderson and Christine Wrage are collectors themselves and have booths in other local shops. They were vendors in the space when it was Picker’s.

“We’ve always kind of been like, ‘We want to get back in there, we want to get back in there,’ and it became available, so I said, ‘Let’s just stop talking about it and do it,’” Sanderson said.

They are working to fill the 18,600-square-foot space with vendors and are one-third of the way there. Sanderson estimates it could hold 100 vendors, depending on how much space each one rents.

“We’re looking for a variety of vendors,” Sanderson said. “I think the biggest misconception for people’s vision of an antique store is stuff that’s 100 years old, stuff that’s old. But nowadays with business, you have to cater to both men, women, children, people of all age, and, you know, if a guy comes in here, you want the woman to be able to shop just as long.”

Along with more vendors coming in, shoppers will find something new all the time, Sanderson said.

“We will have a lot of regular customers like we do at the other places, and they want to see new stuff. They recognize the same stuff every time. And word of mouth is a huge advertisement for any business, and if stuff starts to get stagnant, they tell people that.”

605 Antiques is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.