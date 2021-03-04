Mall’s objection appears to save Loft, Lane Bryant stores

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 4, 2021

The Loft and Lane Bryant stores in The Empire Mall have been saved from the chopping block in bankruptcy proceedings.

Owner Ascena Retail Group, which filed for bankruptcy in July 2020, sold its Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey brands to Sycamore Partners late last year with court approval as part of its restructuring.

As bankruptcy proceedings continued, the two Sioux Falls locations appeared on a list of almost 250 additional closing stores in late January, but they were removed in early February along with 76 others after mall owners, including Empire owner Simon Property Group, objected to the changes. With other amendments, the additional closing list was pared to 115 stores.

A bankruptcy judge approved Ascena’s final Chapter 11 plan last week.

Throughout the bankruptcy, Sioux Falls lost two of its four Ascena stores. The national retailer closed all Catherines stores, including one in a 41st Street strip mall, and sold the plus-size brand to FullBeauty, which operates it as an e-commerce site.

The Justice store in The Empire Mall closed after Ascena sold the brand to Bluestar Alliance.