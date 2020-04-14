- Retail
SDN Communications is the premier business-to-business broadband service provider in the region that also provides the managed cybersecurity products and remote network monitoring to build a more secure business network.
SDN is looking for a managed services data technician.
JOB SUMMARY
Competent at the highest level to perform a variety of highly skilled managed services product related duties. Work on design and implementation of various managed services products. Duties are performed in a highly customer-orientated organization, where the exercise of excellent customer service, teamwork and relations is paramount. The employee is expected to exercise considerable initiative and judgment in planning and organizing worK and to take a leading role in carrying out the work process and modifying plans to meet unexpected situations and deal with associated problems. Work may be subject to frequent demands caused by deadlines and heavy workloads.
Essential duties and responsibilities include the following:
For qualifications and other requirements, go to sdncommunications.com.
To apply, please send a resume to careers@sdncommunications.com.
