Managed services data technician

SDN Communications is the premier business-to-business broadband service provider in the region that also provides the managed cybersecurity products and remote network monitoring to build a more secure business network.

SDN is looking for a managed services data technician.

JOB SUMMARY

Competent at the highest level to perform a variety of highly skilled managed services product related duties. Work on design and implementation of various managed services products. Duties are performed in a highly customer-orientated organization, where the exercise of excellent customer service, teamwork and relations is paramount. The employee is expected to exercise considerable initiative and judgment in planning and organizing worK and to take a leading role in carrying out the work process and modifying plans to meet unexpected situations and deal with associated problems. Work may be subject to frequent demands caused by deadlines and heavy workloads.

Essential duties and responsibilities include the following:

Assist in designing and implementing well-functioning computer networks.

Perform troubleshooting on firewalls, routers DDoS protection and SD-WAN services.

Help to identify misconfigurations or bottlenecks to ensure long-term efficiency of network.

Work with customers to understand problems and find resolution.

Assist customers in achieving long-term goals in the security and operation of their network.

Monitor functioning of equipment for both performance and security issues.

Help with the creation and maintenance of design documents, troubleshooting logs and knowledge base documents.

Ability to collaborate and work as a member of a team, as well as research independently.

Take active role in supporting the product lifecycle of firewalls, routers and other managed services.

Maintain and create document design logical and physical drawings where needed.

Coordinate both emergency and routine maintenance with customers and vendors, which may include after-hours support.

Participate in a rolling on-call schedule.

For qualifications and other requirements, go to sdncommunications.com.

To apply, please send a resume to careers@sdncommunications.com.