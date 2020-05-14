0 shares Share

Manager of nursing, home and community-based services for hospice care

JOB SUMMARY

Manages nursing staff and nursing activities for an assigned department, including patient care, record-keeping, budgeting, and personnel issues. Assigns patients to available nursing staff, taking into consideration the patient’s condition and the employee’s skill level. Schedules nursing staff to specific shifts, taking into account past utilization trends. Measures employee performance. Assists in the training of new staff members and the development of existing staff members. Manages workflow volumes, including monitoring and processing of work queues. Applies key aspects of continuous improvement processes and evaluates impact on quality. Monitors patient care areas and other facilities for cleanliness and readiness. Provides nursing care to patients on an as needed basis. Opportunities to assist and manage special projects as assigned by leadership, championing enterprise scope and initiatives.

Directs nurse and other staff activities for patients receiving home health and/or hospice services in the assigned service area. Ensures effectiveness and efficiency of home health and/or hospice services. Delegates responsibilities to clinical and professional staff within home care and/or hospice. Provides direction on nursing practice and home care and/or hospice regulations to staff. Provides input for planning and budgeting. Coordinates inter-disciplinary communication and collaboration among team members. Works in collaboration with the communities we serve and is an internal liaison to Sanford and agencies outside of Sanford.

About Sanford Health:

At Sanford Health, we are dedicated to the work of health and healing.

Every day, we show that commitment by delivering the highest quality of care to the communities we serve.

We are leaders in health care and strive to provide patients across the region with convenient access to expert medical care, leading-edge technologies and world-class facilities.

In addition to strong clinical care, we also are committed to research, education and community growth.

We engage in medical research to not only discover innovative ways to provide care but also to find cures for common diseases.

We continuously seek new ways to achieve our vision of improving the human condition here in your community, across the region and around the world.

The entire team at Sanford Health recognizes the value of healthy families and communities.

We continue to gain momentum and expand our reach. Together, we can make a positive difference now and in the future.

