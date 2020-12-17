Mark your calendar: “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” Sioux Falls episodes to air in January

0 shares Share

Now here’s how to start 2021 right: Sioux Falls episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” will air in January on the Food Network.

The show starring Guy Fieri airs at 8 p.m.

It was shot this summer.

The first episode will be all South Dakota restaurants and air Jan. 1. It will represent the final state for Fieri to visit and feature Urban Chislic, Lalibela Restaurant, both in Sioux Falls, and ‘O’ So Good in Garretson.

The Jan. 8 episode will feature Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, which has already seen “quite a few” new customers stopping in because they heard Fieri had taped there, co-owner Barry Putzke said.

And the Jan. 29 show will include Look’s Marketplace.

The show also stopped at Daily Clean Food and Drink, but that doesn’t appear to be on the schedule for airing yet.

All episode also replay the following Saturday at 9 a.m.