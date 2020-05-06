Mark your calendar: Virtually pay ‘Tribute’ to EmBe nominees

0 shares Share

May 6, 2020

This paid event listing is sponsored by EmBe.

EmBe is taking its annual Tribute to Women event online this year.

The virtual broadcast will be held live on EmBe’s Facebook page, so mark your calendar for 7 p.m. May 19. It’s a public page, so you don’t need to have a Facebook account to watch.

“We’ll honor the nominees, announce award winners, share EmBe’s story and ask the community to support us financially so we can continue to deliver programs and services the community has relied on since 1921,” said Jennifer Hoesing, EmBe’s chief development officer.

“Even now, EmBe is here and serving clients with child care, women’s programs and youth programs, though some of our ways to reach people have been adjusted in these times.”

There were 50 men and women nominated for the 47th annual Tribute awards. To view the nominees, click here.

EmBe saw the virtual event as a way to innovate as it finds new, creative ways to deliver its programs, Hoesing said.

“Our nominees are making a difference in our community even now in the midst of the pandemic, so we didn’t want to wait to honor their contributions,” she said. “The people of this community are what drive success, and the resiliency we are seeing in the community is inspiring. Honoring this year’s Tribute to Women nominees sooner than later makes sense – we are stronger together, and we are excited to share those stories.”

Viewing the awards ceremony is free, but the event typically is a fundraising opportunity for EmBe, so viewers will be asked to consider contributing.

“During these unpredictable times, EmBe is innovating new ways to convene everyone to celebrate and connect our community, empowering women and families so that the next generation of leaders and change-makers can emerge,” Hoesing said. “Many generous sponsors and donors, including Avera – our lead sponsor – have agreed to transition their support to this new virtual event.”

EmBe is beginning to see various demands and impacts on its services during the pandemic. Its child care and school-age care programs are serving those with need for child care but not running at full capacity.

“That means a significant impact to revenue,” Hoesing said.

“We are seeing some need for services like Dress for Success Sioux Falls and are being as creative as we can be to meet community need. We’re looking to deliver programs virtually and leverage technology wherever we can.”

For example, Girls Maker Day has been transformed into Kids Maker Week. Girls on the Run and FIRST LEGO League have at-home elements for program participants.

“We are moving forward with empowering women and families, and finding new ways where we can,” Hoesing said. “We know the community is counting on us today, and we expect that when we return to more normal operations, there will be a greater need for the empowerment EmBe provides.”

Click here to follow EmBe on Facebook so you’re reminded to watch May 19. If you miss it live, the event will be available in replay.