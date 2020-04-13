Marketing during and after COVID-19: Three steps to guide you forward

April 13, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Click Rain.

By Natalie Eisenberg, CEO

Never did we imagine that one of the most commonly used phrases in American advertising would become “uncertain times.” Frankly, it really doesn’t have a ring to it. But with all that COVID-19 has brought upon us, we as businesspeople and marketers may indeed find ourselves feeling uncertain. While these feelings are only natural, it is perhaps more important than ever to grit through. Here are three steps you can take to keep moving your marketing forward.

1. Sweep through everything. ​You need to first assess everything you ​had​ planned. It’s important to do a full-scale audit to determine what stays and what goes. Keep in mind that something that seemed perfectly on point a month ago may be completely faux pas today — a handshaking photo, a call to action to “visit our location today,” regular hours listings, etc. Just go through everything so nothing slips through the cracks. If you don’t have great documentation of all your planned marketing efforts — paid media campaigns, social, email and web content, etc. — now would be a good time to write it out.

2. Decide what you should stop, change and start doing.​ Once you have the current state of your marketing efforts reviewed and documented, you can begin to make decisions about what happens next. Carefully review each item and ask: