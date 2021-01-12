Marketing leader brings global experience, perspective back to S.D.

0 shares Share

Jan. 12, 2021

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Tawni Buhler, director of marketing at Sullivans.

Name: Tawni Buhler

Age: 31

Hometown: Mitchell

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

After 10 years of living abroad and around the country, I was excited to find a company where I could continue to grow my career and be close to home.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

This is a special community. We have the benefits of small-town culture: tight-knit community, cost of living, Midwest values; yet the advantages of city life: numerous thriving industries, opportunities for career growth, cultural and sporting events, nightlife, and the list goes on.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

My role touches product marketing, supply chain, pricing and profit management, website development, customer acquisition, retention and conversion, IT, customer service and much more. So many jobs let you see a little piece of the puzzle but never the whole enterprise at work.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I’ve had the opportunity to work in a variety of sectors. From publicly traded companies, teaching at AACSB business schools and the private sector, but nothing is as interesting, diverse or engaging as corporate retail. One of my early roles was overseeing a marketing and e-commerce department for a national retailer, and it was that role that set me up for success. If I could give any young professional advice, it would be to look for roles in marketing or e-commerce. They provide invaluable, transportable skills and business insights that could propel their careers for the long haul.

Describe Sullivans in three words.

Evolving. Welcoming. Loyal.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

I’m the self-proclaimed world’s best “googler.” Scotch > Beer. I like to knit and just picked up hand embroidery!

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

One of our favorite ways to give back to our communities is through youth education initiatives, from tutoring at youth detention centers, sponsoring a child’s education — through a local ministry working in Uganda, AsOne, and in Guatemala where my husband lived for five years — to organizing No Kid Hungry initiatives. Education is a lifeline to the future.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

In Texas, they have drive-thru iced tea shops everywhere. I definitely wish we had a few of those. Unsweet mint tea, please!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I would love to be in an expanded role not only in my company but also as a mentor. I’ve had amazing mentors and managers in my past positions, so I’d like to be able to provide similar guidance to others.

We recently moved to Sioux Falls and purchased a home. In five years, I hope to be more engaged in our local area and a citizen that adds value to her community consistently.