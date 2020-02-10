Maternity store to close

Feb. 10, 2020

Motherhood Maternity is closing in The Empire Mall.

The retailer in the Macy’s wing has marked merchandise 40 percent to 60 percent off.

In October, parent company Destiny Maternity announced it was closing 180 stores as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

All closing stores are expected to be shut down by the end of March. A closing date hasn’t been set at The Empire Mall.

