May #ScenesFromTheRoute

May 29, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Novak Sanitary Service.

While you probably were at home much of May, our Novak drivers were out providing service.

The crews use their camera phones to share what they encounter as they collect trash and recycling. Here’s what they spotted in the past month.

We know they’re overgrown, but standing in a ladder, on top of your pickup tailgate, is not the way to trim a tree! And yes, that’s the middle of the street.

Meanwhile, in the middle of 12th and Marion, stands one brave turkey.

It can still be a beautiful morning when you’re at the landfill.

Staying clean at the landfill is impossible.

Nice to see our friends back at the zoo!

Some sure signs of spring.

It’s always a good day to thank an essential worker!

Follow along throughout the month on Instagram at @NovakSiouxFalls!