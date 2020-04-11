Mayor, governor recommend Smithfield close for 14 days following increase in COVID-19 cases

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Mayor Paul TenHaken and Gov. Kristi Noem are recommending Smithfield Foods close its Sioux Falls facility for 14 days.

Today’s report from the state on COVID-19 cases showed the number of cases among Smithfield employees has increased to 238. Smithfield previously said it would close partially today and fully April 12 and 13.

The request includes that employees receive full pay and benefits during the closure

“Closing that facility has significant impact … not just on the employees but on the food industry overall, on the interruption in business operations,” TenHaken said at a Saturday news conference.

“We do feel it’s the right thing to do. There’s some data that’s also driving this.”

Sioux Falls now has 182.25 cases per 100,000 people, he said.

“That is more than Seattle. That’s more than Chicago. That’s concerning. That’s very concerning.”

TenHaken said he asked Noem to consider a shelter-in-place order for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

“It’s something I personally would like to see, and I feel we’re moving in that direction,” he said.

Cases have been doubling every four days for the last 16 days.

“The No. 1 priority is public health. Those employees are vulnerable in that plant,” TenHaken said. “We need to make sure that their health is priority No. 1 and that we’re doing the right things.”

The city and state have not heard back from Smithfield on the request, he said.

TenHaken said he also clarified that while the federal government considers Smithfield an essential business as a food provider, the USDA cannot mandate the business stay open.

In the last days TenHaken estimated he has heard from hundreds of employees and families concerned that Smithfield needed to be closed longer, adding it figured into his request.

“We think that they should get this time to mitigate the risk,” he said.

“We’re confident they will listen to them (the city and state’s requests) and abide by them and really asked them to be good corporate partners. When the city is asking for something in a time of need we expect our corporate citizens to step up and adhere to that.”

TenHaken acknowledged there would still be some employees in the plant even if it were not operational and that the city would work with the company on what would be needed.

The leaders of Avera and Sanford in Sioux Falls were at the city’s press conference in agreement with the request.

“We just have to make sure we have enough rooms at the inn, and that’s what we’re doing right now,” said Dave Flicek, CEO of Avera McKennan. “We have a couple weeks where the surge has not hit. We want to make sure we have enough capacity to take care of our friends and neighbors.”

The two systems might begin working together on a central testing site in the coming week.

“Now is the time for us to look at what we can do for our community and how we need to work together more closely,” said Paul Hanson, Sioux Falls regional president for Sanford Health.

“The relationship that we have with our local providers, our competitors who are no longer our competitors who are our partners in this. We are moving forward. We have resources. We have competent people that are working this virus. I feel confident. I want you to feel confident as well. You have a job. Your job is to stay safe. Your job is to recognize the symptoms that occur in this virus.”

There are testing facilities that can deliver results in 24 to 48 hours. But patients need to continue calling physicians or clinics first to be referred. Avera patients need to call 1-877-At-Avera. Sanford patients need to call 605-333-4444 and anyone else who thinks they might need a test can call that number too.

“We are in extraordinary times, but we have extraordinary people here in Sioux Falls,” Hanson said.