Mayor: ‘More aggressive orders’ will be coming as peak gets closer

Sioux Falls likely will see a peak in COVID-19 cases sooner than the rest of the state, Mayor Paul TenHaken said Sunday.

“You’re going to probably see some more aggressive orders and resolutions coming out from my office (tomorrow),” TenHaken said.

“When the rest of the state peaks, that’s statewide. But Sioux Falls, we’re a more densely populated area, so our peak will be sooner and our peak will be more intense. Some of the steps we need to take have to be sooner than the rest of the state needs to take.”

Gov. Kristi Noem projected last week that the state would see a peak in COVID-19 infections in mid-to-late June based on current mitigation efforts.

“We’ve got a big, big week ahead,” TenHaken said. “We’ve got a lot of decisions we’ll continue to have to make.”

In a Facebook post Saturday, Noem said the coming week would bring “some directions for the state of South Dakota.”

It will be “incredibly important that we’re all on the same page for actions we’re going to be taking in the coming weeks,” she said.

“Pay attention to next week because we’re going to be making some guidelines and directions for the state of South Dakota and especially as it relates to those that are elderly or have some compromised health conditions and then beyond that specific targeted areas.”

There were 23 new cases reported today in Minnehaha County and two in Lincoln County.

“We will see that caseload increase every single day for quite a while here,” TenHaken said. “While we don’t want to see any new cases, we are expecting that. Those are not a reason for alarm to see case increases.”

Sanford Health chief medical officer Dr. Allison Suttle predicted a surge in the need for hospital resources is four to five weeks away, adding that social distancing efforts are making a positive difference.

“Things are going really well,” she said in a Facebook broadcast on Sanford’s page. “That benefit of time has really helped.”

It’s encouraging that “what we’re not seeing is doubling in 24 hours or doubling in two days,” she added.

Sanford’s estimate applies to its footprint, which includes Sioux Falls, the system clarified.

Sanford is comfortable though continually assessing its supply of personal protective equipment, Suttle said. The goal is that employees will open a drawer and all needed personal protective equipment would be there.

They’re also assessing the need for ventilators through modeling.

“We’re anticipating what those volumes will be and ensuring we do have adequate,” Suttle said. “We want to be able to take care of everyone who comes through our doors.”

It’s unclear how long the current situation will last, she said.

“I think what we need to focus on is getting through the surge and getting through the other side of that,” she said, adding that things “will look different” after that with more rapid testing and the potential ability to ease up some on restrictions.

“But that will depend on how things are going, what testing is available, what treatments are available and when a vaccine becomes available.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information since it was originally published.