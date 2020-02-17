McKennan Park beauty offers updated space in ideal location

30 shares Share

Feb. 17, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Veldhouse Cos.

A home on the iconic McKennan Park boulevard can be yours with this updated, spacious story-and-a-half beauty.

Located at 504 E. 21st St., the 3,072-square-foot home offers five bedrooms, four baths and tons of character.

“It’s an outstanding opportunity to capture your part of the McKennan Park lifestyle and charm,” listing agent Caleb Veldhouse said.

The kitchen offers updated appliances, hardwood floors, tile backsplash and comfortable counter seating that easily will become a household gathering spot.

“The layout is fantastic,” Veldhouse said. “The kitchen flows right into the dining space, which opens to the living room. And all around you, you’re surrounded by windows that let you take full advantage of the natural light and the neighborhood setting.”

The main-floor master suite includes a bathroom with a double vanity and a tile walk-in shower.

“Plus there are plenty of extras – like a sun room that leads to a patio perfect for outdoor entertaining,” Veldhouse said.

“And a bonus office space on the main floor gives you plenty of room for a home office.”

Upstairs, a massive bedroom becomes an ideal teen suite, shared kids’ room or guest suite.

“There’s enough space for a variety of household sizes,” Veldhouse said.

The lower level also offers additional living and storage space.

“The homeowners are even willing to sell the home furnished,” Veldhouse said. “There’s so much space here, which is rare for this neighborhood and adds significant value.”

And because you’re located right on the boulevard, McKennan Park is literally within steps of your door.

“Whether it’s a picnic, a tennis match or a walk over to the band shell for a concert, the lifestyle is unlike anything else in Sioux Falls,” Veldhouse said.

“And, of course, you’re a quick bike ride or leisurely walk from downtown and everything that awaits there.”

This Executive Home is listed for $569,900. For information, contact Caleb Veldhouse at 605-929-5135 or caleb@veldco.com.