Meet Eide Bailly’s newest Sioux Falls partners

May 13, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Eide Bailly LLP.

Eide Bailly’s two new partners in Sioux Falls are up-and-coming members of the firm who are dedicated to their clients and community.

Elliott Hitt and Craig Nyhus are part of a group of 26 new partners accepted recently into the partnership at Eide Bailly, a regional certified public accounting and business advisory firm.

“It is exciting to continually bring new talent, ideas and energy into the partnership,” said Dave Stende, Eide Bailly managing partner and CEO. “All of these people are very deserving, and we look forward to their contributions for a long time to come.”

Get to know the new Sioux Falls partners in their own words below.

Elliott Hitt

Elliott Hilt spent most of his childhood in Sioux Falls before graduating from high school in Fargo, where he then earned his degree in accountancy from North Dakota State University. He interned with Eide Bailly in 2009 and joined the firm full time in January 2010 after graduation.

What drew you to the field of accounting?

I was always good with numbers in school, and I had family members that were accountants and CPAs. When I began to study the aspects of the accounting profession that related to advising and consulting, I knew I had found my passion for a lifelong career.

What connected you with Eide Bailly, and what do you like about the firm?

The culture is so important to our firm and is something the separates us from other firms. I also enjoy the people and clients of the firm as well. We have a wide variety of clients in different industries, so we get to see a lot of variation throughout the year, which provides a lot of opportunities.

What’s the best part about your job?

The people I work with are awesome! Equally, being able to work with clients to help them achieve their goals, personal or business, is extremely rewarding. It is an honor to become a partner at Eide Bailly, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve our clients and contribute to our community for years to come.

Is there any area of accounting you consider your specialty?

I specialize in tax, both business and individuals. I work with a variety of businesses, including hospitality, retail and closely held businesses.

How do you connect to the Sioux Falls community? Are there organizations or causes you’re drawn to support?

I couldn’t be more proud of the Sioux Falls community and the way we all come together to lend a helping hand. I am honored to serve as a loan executive for the United Way and support the annual campaign. Junior Achievement is another organization I support by serving as an ambassador and a classroom teacher.

What can we find you doing for fun when you’re not working?

Spending time with my wife, Erin, and three kids: Dennis, 8; Lily, 6; George, 2. We like to spend a lot of time outside and on the golf course. Our 8- and 6-year-old are involved in golf, soccer and hockey, so we are running around a lot throughout the year.

What advice would you give to a young person pursuing a career in accounting?

Work hard, and try your best. You will not know everything, but if you can show that you are willing to learn and grow from your mistakes, the future will be bright.

Craig Nyhus

Craig Nyhus is a native of Forest City, Iowa, who came to Sioux Falls as a student at Augustana University. He graduated in 2006 with a degree in accounting and business administration and started his career at a small CPA firm in Sioux Falls. He joined Eide Bailly in 2011.

What drew you to the field of accounting?

In my senior year of high school, I took a class in accounting. I realized right away that it was a subject I enjoyed. My accounting teacher, Mr. Staudt, recognized that I had a natural interest in the subject and provided me with the opportunity to work through the class material independently. I had decided by the time I was seriously considering where to attend college that accounting was the career path I was interested in pursuing. Augustana has a wonderful accounting program, and after touring the campus and getting to know Sioux Falls, I decided it was the perfect spot to start my journey in accounting.

What connected you with Eide Bailly, and what do you like about the firm?

By starting my career at a small, local firm, it gave me exposure to many different practice areas within the public accounting arena. It was through these experiences that I soon came to learn of my passion for tax compliance and consulting. I enjoy helping businesses navigate through the complexities of our tax system. Therefore, when the opportunity came for me to join the team at Eide Bailly and focus my attention in this area full time, I couldn’t say no. Not only does Eide Bailly encourage me to continue growing in my professional career, but they also go to great lengths to support a healthy work-life balance.

What’s the best part about your job?

The best part about being a tax partner at Eide Bailly is having the opportunity to be a trusted business adviser to our clients. Every day, I have the privilege of being part of our clients’ business team, working to find ways to add value, increase profits and meet their overall strategic business goals. What I also find gratifying is having the opportunity to share my knowledge and skill sets with new tax professionals as they join the Eide Bailly team. Seeing them succeed in their accounting careers is something I truly enjoy.

Is there any area of accounting you consider your specialty?

I specialize in providing tax compliance and consulting services to small to medium-size businesses. I also have experience working with real estate investment trusts.

How do you connect to the Sioux Falls community? Are there organizations or causes you’re drawn to support?

I am a member of the Sioux Falls Daybreak Kiwanis Club. Kiwanis is an organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of children, which is a cause that I am passionate about. I am also a member of the Sioux Falls Chamber YPN.

What can we find you doing for fun when you’re not working?

When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife, 10-year-old son and our two puppies. During the summer, I enjoy spending time with family at Lake Okoboji.

What advice would you give to a young person pursuing a career in accounting?

I would encourage young accountants to become active in the community and get involved in organizations they are passionate about. Joining an organization such as the Sioux Falls Chamber YPN is a great way to meet other young professionals and create relationships that will last a lifetime. Also, consider getting involved in a charity you are passionate about as it is a great way to help serve our community and meet new people while doing so.