Mexican food truck expands into restaurant

March 2, 2020

A longtime Mexican food truck is expanding into a bricks-and-mortar location.

Taqueria Sanchez has taken over Jacky’s Tropical Delights and Juices at 10th Street and Cliff Avenue.

Until the kitchen is remodeled, customers can order food from the truck on days when it’s warm enough to operate and take it inside the restaurant to eat, owner Aurelio Sanchez said. Taqueria Sanchez is keeping some of the popular juices on Jacky’s menu too.

Sanchez started his business in 2009 and sells tacos, burritos, quesadillas, gringas and tortas.

The new location at 1212 E. 10th St. will be the home base for the east-side Taqueria Sanchez truck, which for years has been parked on 10th Street just east of Interstate 229. The west-side truck will open later this spring on the north side of 12th Street west of Interstate 29.

Sanchez said he eventually plans to sell one of the trucks.

The new location will be open daily. To start, hours are 11 a.m. to about 9 p.m.