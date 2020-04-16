Midcentury-style building has rare two-bedroom apartment open

0 shares Share

April 16, 2020

This Loft Life paid listing is sponsored by The Edge on Main.

Come home to a striking midcentury modern building within walking distance of downtown when you move into a rare two-bedroom apartment at The Edge on Main.

This like-new apartment in the charming All Saints neighborhood at 638 S. Main Ave. features plenty of space for a small household or an individual tenant with a home office.

“We rarely have an opening like this in this building,” co-owner and property manager Anne Haber said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to join a fabulous community of residents who love the blend of cozy, urban living that you find at The Edge.”

Features include a farmhouse-style sink, hidden microwave, countertop seating and wood-style flooring.

“Everything from the plumbing to the flooring to the paint has been completely renovated, with an emphasis on energy efficiency,” Haber said. “We were very intentional about the design, so you will feel the midcentury inspiration every time you come home.”

Residents at The Edge enjoy a community game and party room with comfy couches, a big TV, stocked wet bar, ping-pong table and original art.

An inviting outdoor patio is perfect for catching up with friends.

The building offers cameras inside and outside, including in the parking lot. The front entrance has a secure key fob entry, and each unit has a keypad lock.

“And we’re pet-friendly,” Haber said. “You get the vibe of a close-knit neighborhood, and you’re blocks away from everything downtown offers. It’s the best of two worlds.”

This loft rents for $1,100 per month, which includes parking. Thinking of moving into The Edge on Main? Contact anne@pendarproperties.com or 605-351-8306.