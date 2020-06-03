Midco Aquatic Center, other city amenities to open starting June 8

0 shares Share

The city of Sioux Falls will reopen the Midco Aquatic Center on June 8, with limited capacity.

Swimmers will register for a 45-minute block of time for one lane beginning at the top of the hour. The remaining 15 minutes per hour will be set aside for cleaning.

Hours for the 50-meter pool will be 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Diving boards will be available daily from 1 to 5 p.m. and on weekends. Shared fitness equipment will not be available.

On June 15, the recreation pool will resume operations. Hours will be 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 12 noon to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. From 5 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the recreation pool will be open to adults only.

Once open, all amenities of the recreation pool and spray pad will be available except the alligator. Rec swimmers will sign up for a 90-minute block of time. After each reservation, 30 minutes will be set aside for cleaning. Capacity limited to 40 patrons per time block. Patrons are asked to observe a minimum of 6-foot physical distancing.

“The Parks and Recreation team will be diligent in protecting patrons of the Midco® Aquatic Center from the spread of COVID-19,” the city said in a statement.

Individuals considered vulnerable to adverse health outcomes due to COVID-19 are encouraged to take extra precautions if choosing to use the Aquatic Center. All patrons of the center will be required to sign a waiver including parents signing on behalf of their minor children.

Patrons are encouraged to arrive and depart in swimwear. Family changing rooms will be available, but locker rooms will remain closed.

Meeting rooms, drinking fountains, concessions, and suit dryers will not be available at this time. Swimmers are encouraged to bring bottled water in a reusable water bottle.

Because of the limited capacity, reservations will be accepted in limited intervals to the same party to allow as many different parties the opportunity to make a reservation. Reservations accepted starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5. To schedule a reservation, visit midcoaquaticcenter.org .

Pioneer Spray Park

The spray park in Mansor-Pioneer Park located at 1800 East Walnut St. will be active starting on June 15.

Siouxland Libraries

This month, Siouxland Libraries will begin welcoming customers back into four of its libraries for “grab and go” service. Customers will be able to browse the collection, pick up requests, and check out materials.

June 8: Downtown Library—Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 15: Ronning Branch—Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 15: Caille Branch—Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June 16: Brandon Branch—Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visitors inside the buildings will see that many changes have been made to mitigate the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 through the community. Most notably, the children’s play areas and meeting and study rooms will remain closed. Seating areas, computers, and on-premise programs remain suspended for the time being.

“Grab and go” service hours will be available at other branches in future weeks. Curbside pickup of requests also continues at all locations. Book drops are open for returns. More information can be found at siouxlandlib.org.

Summer Sports Leagues

Summer sports leagues will practice and compete at city fields and courts this summer. In May, each league submitted a mitigation plan to the City detailing their plans to keep players, coaches, officials, and spectators safe from the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Community Centers

On June 3, Morningside, Oyate, and MariCar opened for summer activities with limited occupancy. Meeting rooms and computer labs will not be available. Program schedules can be found at http://www.siouxfalls.org/parks. Patrons will be required to sign a waiver including parents signing on behalf of their minor children.

Playground Program

Twenty-five citywide playground sites began offering structured programming on June 3. Parks include Bakker, Campus, Emerson, Frank Olson, Galway, Glenview, Granite Valley, Lacey, Lewis, Linwood, MariCar, Marion, McKennan, Meldrum, Memorial, Pioneer, Platinum Valley, Prairie Hills West, Prairie Trail, Prairie Meadows, Southern Vistas, Terrace, Thelin, Town One, and Willow Ridge. All patrons will be required to sign a waiver including parents signing on behalf of their minor children. For park programming information, visit http://www.siouxfalls.org/parks.

Imagine Your Story

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and Siouxland Libraries have a long tradition of offering annual summer programming. This year the two are teaming up to offer the community a memorable summer program entitled “Imagine Your Story.” “Imagine Your Story” will offer in-person and virtual programming allowing individuals and families to explore new interests while also enjoying many of the things that make South Dakota summers special.

To learn more about “Imagine Your Story,” visit http://www.siouxfalls.org/imagine.