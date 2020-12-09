Minnesota company to expand Sioux Falls operation

0 shares Share

Dec. 9, 2020

A Minnesota-based company is building a new facility in Sioux Falls.

B&F Fastener Supply has operated in the city since 2008 as a full industrial supply distributor.

“We literally just put up a store in Sioux Falls, hired a couple people and took off from there,” said Ryan Shaw, executive vice president of sales.

“And we’ve grown out of our existing facility and decided to permanently place ourselves, so instead of leasing, we will own the building.”

The company is building a 25,000-square-foot building in the Sioux Falls Development Foundation’s eighth development park, in northeast Sioux Falls off 60th Street North and Interstate 229. It’s currently at 1601 W. Rice St.

The family-owned business was founded in Ramsey, Minn., in 1988 and recently was named Minnesota’s family business of the year by Twin Cities Business magazine.

While fasteners are the main category, B&F carries 55,000 individual SKUs.

“We serve customers for whatever industrial supplies they may need,” Shaw said. “Other things you would see include abrasives, construction supplies, safety gear and equipment, stuff for lifting and rigging. That kind of product is really where our focus is.”

The business sells to manufacturers, maintenance and fabrication shops and custom machine shops.

“We try to be a one-stop shop for our customers,” Shaw said.

There are 200 employees companywide across 14 locations, with about 10 in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls operation is a smaller version of the Minnesota headquarters, offering sales, warehousing, customer service and delivery.

“Our branch manager has been with us a long time and started as a sales rep and worked his way up, as a lot of us have,” Shaw said. “It’s a full-scale operation there, and we encourage our customers to come see the facilities anytime. We’re very proud of them.”

Construction is slated to start soon, with the new location opening next year.

