Minnesota native plans to grow career serving Sioux Falls community

March 10, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Andrea Carstensen, a development executive at Volunteers of America, Dakotas.

Name: Andrea Carstensen

Age: 23

Hometown: Fairmont, Minn.

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

Uniquely enough, I attended Augustana to play harp. I received a degree in business/computer information systems from there, then hopped across 26th Street to earn my MBA from USF and have remained here since.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

The friendships, recreational activities, sense of community and opportunity for growth.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Cliche answer, but the people and connections; whether community members, donors, participants or staff, the opportunity to be a part of their lives, openly discussing aspects of faith, strengthening involvement with the organization and getting to know their stories is such a joy!

How did you get connected to your industry?

During my time at Augie, I was heavily involved with Augiethon, a dance marathon program, where I handled finance/sponsorships — I’m a bit of a self-proclaimed nerd! — which piqued my interest in fundraising. Although I enjoyed my roles at Bank Midwest and Sanford during and following college, I felt there was something more.

It was on my 2018 trip to Haiti that it became clear: My purpose was in service/nonprofit work, and God orchestrated that calling. I joined VOA-Dakotas in June of 2018. The organization is an incredibly vibrant and vital part of Sioux Falls that directly serves 10,000-plus individuals a year by guiding people with behavioral health needs; uplifting children, youth and families; supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities; and strengthening those struggling with homelessness. It has been a fun and fulfilling ride.

Describe Volunteers of America, Dakotas in three words.

Commitment. Compassion. Empowerment.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

In terms of local organizations, I am part of Sioux Empire United Way Emerging Leaders, CREW for the Chamber of Commerce, Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Downtown Lions Club. I enjoy volunteering in the VOA-Dakotas Youth Center, serving at The Banquet and any other service opportunities. Bettering your community doesn’t have to be a structured act though; random acts of kindness, a smile and some laughter go a very long way.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Dunkin’ Donuts. Who doesn’t love bargain coffee and doughnut holes?!

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Five years ago, had you asked this, I never would have guessed this is where life would lead me — goodness, I thought I was going to be a mortician at that point! So it’s hard to say. I can picture myself still in Sioux Falls or back in a smaller town. I hope to maintain my CFRE accreditation, hopefully begin a family and continue to grow my involvement in whatever sector, wherever that may be. Being part of the 2020 EmBe Women’s Leadership Program has been a major eye-opener and push towards personal and professional development — I’m eager to see how the experience helps shape who I will continue to be for the next five years.