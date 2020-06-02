More businesses report damage from vandals

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

June 2, 2020

More businesses have reported damage tied to the vandalism and looting May 31.

Arthur Johnson Shoes at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue had windows broken.

A sign for Kaiser Family Chiropractic at 49th Street and Louise Avenue was damaged.

Beds & Beds at 41 st Street and Prairie Avenue had window damage.

Street and Prairie Avenue had window damage. Dakota News Now had a window broken in one of its news vehicles.

T.J. Maxx also filed a report and said it is investigating if any merchandise was stolen in addition to its broken windows.

More photos and video related the crimes will be released today, police spokesman Sam Clemens said.

“We’re still getting video, putting that together. We’ve got a lot of video from those businesses, the different traffic cameras,” Clemens said, adding a lot of tips are coming in to Crime Stoppers.

“We’re making progress. We’re getting so much video it’s going to take time to get through all that,” he said.

Police had extra officers out Monday night in case of any additional flare-ups, he added. One small protest happened downtown without incident.

See video released Monday by clicking below.