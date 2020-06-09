More mall retailers are now open

176 shares Share

June 9, 2020

More stores have opened at The Empire Mall in the past week.

A walk through the mall shows about three out of every four businesses now open.

Some newer openings include Loft, White House Black Market, American Eagle, Victoria’s Secret and Justice.

Many are asking customers to wait outside first to make sure capacity is safe.

At Lululemon, which has limited the store to five shoppers at once, a line formed Tuesday shortly after it opened.

Some large tenants that remain closed for now include sister stores Gap and Banana Republic.

Some jewelry stores, including Ashcroft & Oak and Helzberg Diamonds are back open, while a couple of others still are closed.

Others that remain closed include accessories stores such as Clarie’s and Oakley, and makeup business Bare Minerals.

About half the food court is open – including Auntie Anne’s, Culver’s, Leann Chin and Charley’s Philly Steaks.