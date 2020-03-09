Morrie’s latest dessert is a chocolate lover’s dream

Submitted
21 hours ago

March 9, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Morrie’s Steakhouse.

Just when you thought dessert at Morrie’s Steakhouse couldn’t get any more delicious: Meet the chocolate lava cake.

It’s Morrie’s twist on the classic dessert, complete with raspberry coulis.

Only thing that makes this better? A cup of Morrie’s new French press coffee, in partnership with Coffea Roasterie.

