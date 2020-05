0 shares Share

May 26, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Morrie’s Steakhouse.

It’s known for steak, but Morrie’s Steakhouse has nailed Italian too.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Morrie’s offers an extra to-go menu including four classic pizza recipes perfected over months in development.

The pizza and family meals menu is available only to-go. You can pick up family meals, but not pizza, until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call Morrie’s at 605-362-8125 or order through Food Dudes.