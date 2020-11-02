Moving made easy: Realtor’s approach to relocation draws rave reviews

34 shares Share

Nov. 2, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

By Amy Stockberger

While 2020 has brought unforeseen uncertainty around a lot of corners, Sioux Falls has seen some pretty fabulous additions amidst it all. Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Intermountain Healthcare, Dave & Buster’s, our very first Hyatt Place, a Chipotle and so many other wonderful additions.

Sioux Falls, in my opinion, is simply the best. From starting and running a business, raising a family, opportunity for growth professionally and personally to the amount of entertainment and restaurants we have to offer and then throw in wages, cost of living, the people — South Dakota-friendly people, my people — low crime, pollution and fabulous infrastructure, Sioux Falls is a beautiful hidden jewel.

But maybe it’s not so hidden anymore.

Amy Stockberger Real Estate has relocated more buyers into Sioux Falls in 2020 than any other year. We have seen buyers from Seattle, Nevada, Oklahoma, Indiana, Minnesota, Arizona, Kansas, California and North Carolina. The majority that we have assisted have South Dakota or Midwest roots from childhood. It is so fun seeing how absolutely stunned they are by the growth and opportunities we now offer.

One of my favorite parts of my career is helping families not only relocate but also integrate into our community. We are specialized in not only individuals relocating but also corporate relocations. At Amy Stockberger Real Estate, we have helped hundreds upon hundreds of families relocate effortlessly into our beautiful city.

Relocating is a major life decision, and there are a lot of moving parts, and since we are human, emotions are involved. Moving across the country is one of the biggest life stressors. According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of North American Van Lines, 64 percent of respondents said their most recent move was one of the most stressful things they’ve ever experienced and shockingly ranked it higher than the stress of a divorce or breakup.

This is why I have put together a step-by-step, all-inclusive relocation strategy that focuses heavily on full integration into the community. The entire family gets that integration, not just the transferee. We as humans crave connection, and that is what I provide to ensure they feel at home in their new city.

Amy Stockberger Real Estate’s goal has always been Lifetime Home Support, which is why we created our Home Support Team.

Since there are so many seasons of home ownership and our clients look to us for advice during all those times, we need trusted partners from varying industries — from plumbers to HVAC to security systems to bat removal and everything in between. We have partners we trust who provide our clients not only legendary service like we do but also preferential treatment and sometimes special offerings and discounts.

Our connections don’t stop there. We offer physician, dental, chiropractic and all their provider referrals as well as connections to play groups for kids and social connections for the whole family.

When a company relocates a new employee, it wants to ensure the employee is staying as productive as possible. The trailing partner carrying a lot of the relocation stress can interrupt that productivity. My proven systems, strategies and networks guarantee the employee’s productivity as we take care of a myriad of processes to integrate the entire family, alleviating that stress.

I love showing off our beautiful city, and one of my favorite parts in helping companies relocate employees is giving them an in-depth community tour. The time it saves the company is immeasurable as well as having that employee and partner see the town from a different perspective. It allows the company to focus on selling their company, and I take care of selling the city.

The home shopping tour is a blast too, and I tell my relocating clients that all I need is 72 hours and for them to have comfy shoes that slide on and off, and we will get our goals met of finding their new home that matches their parameters.

Amy Stockberger Real Estate even has a guarantee around just that. Our clients can buy a home with confidence, knowing that if they don’t absolutely love it within the first 12 months, we will sell it for free on our side and help them find a new home. We put our money where our mouth is and make sure we find them the best home that meets their needs or we sell it for free.

Amy Stockberger Real Estate prides ourselves on being our clients’ Lifetime Home Support Team, which is why we also have a VIP Club for our clients.

Once you buy or sell a home with us you have a free lifetime membership! The VIP Club consists of free use of our two moving trucks and trailers, one-month-free climate-controlled storage units, checkout of items from our garage that’s full of specialty tools and party equipment, including bouncy houses, banquet tables, commercial-grade food warmers and wheelbarrows, commercial-grade paint sprayers and so much more. We also have added a discount center offering 20 percent to 70 percent off over 100,000 name-brand retailers –from Samsung to Old Navy and everything in between — and your very own moving concierge to handle all your address change and utility transfer assistance.

Whether you’re relocating to the Sioux Falls area for work or for personal reasons, you need a Sioux Falls real estate agent whospecializes in relocation. Give Amy Stockberger Real Estate a call — we promise full integration into our community as well as being your Lifetime Home Support Team.

Don’t take our word for it — read what some of our relocating clients had to say:

“I could not ask for a better Realtor! Amy was so helpful and accommodating especially when we were moving from across the country in the middle of a pandemic. She was flexible when working around our hectic schedules, and when we had to cancel our first house-hunting attempt due to the pandemic, she kept all of the appointments for us and did very thorough FaceTime tours with us.

“When we were finally able to make it to Sioux Falls to see houses in person, she made sure to pack as much as she could in our short visit and helped us stay well-organized in the process. We never felt rushed or pressured. We had some interesting requirements for our house, and she totally worked with us. She really listened to what we wanted and got to know us, and she became a very valuable sounding board.

“Things were surprisingly smooth throughout the entire process, and that was all because of Amy and her incredibly well-organized and well-coordinated team. We are now almost two months into our new house, and we really couldn’t be happier! We are so in love with our home!!! Seriously, Amy is incredible. She just makes stuff happen and makes it all seem effortless even with our craziest and last-minute requests.”

— Brooklyn Bertels

“WOW! My husband and I reached out to Amy after doing a lot of research on Realtors and businesses in the Sioux Falls area. She absolutely blew our minds away with her knowledge and talent, personality, and hard-working, client-based attitude and heart. Amy was honest and gave us her true opinions when we asked her questions. We never felt pushed or uncomfortable. In fact, it was the complete opposite, as Amy went more than out of her way to make sure that every experience was painless, easy and honestly fun.

“We flew in on a Friday and had an accepted offer on Monday morning. When we initially spoke with Amy, she said the weekend we flew in to look at homes would be exhausting and overwhelming. I couldn’t disagree more, as she made it fun, exciting and one of the most enjoyable experiences of my entire life.

“The entire Amy Stockberger team was so easy to work with from start to finish. Every email, text and phone call was answered immediately with accurate and reliable information. A company/business is truthfully only as good as their worst employee, but in this case, every employee on the Amy Stockberger team is a solid infinity/10. They are there 1,000 percent for the client, and I don’t think a better experience is possible. I would say that I highly recommend Amy Stockberger and her entire team, but rather, I will say that if you pick anyone else, you’re settling, as no other real estate business can compare.”

— M. Herman

“Amy is the absolute best! HANDS DOWN, she is the best Realtor across the U.S. — not just Sioux Falls. My family relocated across the U.S., so we knew we needed the best. We’ve had the best experience working with Amy. We just put in an offer on a home and had the best weekend of our life. Buying a home shouldn’t be stressful, and Amy made sure of that. Her motto ‘I connect sellers and buyers’ is truly her end game. Not only was she amazing, she posed zero judgment and didn’t just push homes. She listened to our wants and needs while delivering a superior experience.

“Thank YOU Amy and thank you Amy Stockberger Real Estate. You and your staff will be friends for life!”

— T. Mauldin

“We recently located to Sioux Falls from Dallas. Amy helped us to navigate an unfamiliar real estate market with patience and empathy. She showed us a wide variety of properties and locations, highlighting the pros and cons of each and never making us feel rushed or pressured.

“Although Amy is excellent at presenting properties, her real skill and value came during the negotiation process. She is 100 percent on the side of her client and is tenacious in assuring they are protected and able to secure the fairest transaction possible. She was always very responsive and displayed a sense of urgency to our needs.

“Even after the sale, Amy makes herself available for home-improvement consultations, worker recommendations, etc. We look forward to a long working relationship with Amy and will definitely call on her for our future real estate needs.”

— D. Philip

