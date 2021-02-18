MSET at DSU provides educators with technological edge

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 18, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by Dakota State University.

When you hand a child an iPad or cellphone, how fast can they turn it on?

Chances are it takes only a matter of seconds before they’re tapping away at their favorite game or watching their favorite YouTube video – without any assistance.

Having young children know the ins-and-outs of technology can be scary, but when technology meets education, it’s a pairing that’s highly beneficial because it can lead to a more engaged environment, improvement in retention and an increase in collaboration.

Which is why Dakota State University offers a Master of Science in Educational Technology.

The MSET program, as its commonly referred to, is an online program specifically catered toward working educators and teachers. A flexible and affordable 30 credit-hour program, MSET equips teachers with leadership skills, increases their awareness and appreciation for being a lifelong learner and improves their knowledge on how to integrate educational technology into learning environments more effectively.

“Most of our students are full-time K-12 teachers and are getting their degree while teaching. Because of this, we try to make our courses directly applicable to the things they’re doing in their classroom,” said Kevin Smith, assistant professor of mathematics education and coordinator for the MSET program at DSU.

What is educational technology?

It’s the process of using technology to enhance learning environments. A powerful tool in the modern classroom, educational technology can take shape in many different forms – benefiting both the student and teacher.

First, there are multimedia creation tools, which give students the power to create videos, animations, audio and slideshows. These tools are popular because they’re inexpensive, easy to use, available on multiple devices and can assess a student’s level of comprehension.

Second are formative assessment tools. Mostly free, tools such as Nearpod, Quizizz, Gimkit and GoSoapBox can be accessed from a web browser or smartphone. They let students engage and immerse themselves into the curriculum while simultaneously providing feedback to teachers, influencing their instructional decisions.

Third are collaboration tools such as Google Docs, Flipgrid and Zoom. These tools provide classrooms with the ability to collaborate in video-based discussions, work together on research papers and other projects, and partake in synchronous discussions with people across the world.

“We’re constantly working to expose our students to new technology tools for the classroom. These tools open the doors of our classrooms to the world, no longer limiting us to the physical space we’re in,” Smith said.

As a part of the MSET program, students work on a variety of authentic projects that span multiple areas.

One example is an innovation and leadership project where students provide professional development on educational technology to their colleagues. With an action research project, students study a current educational technology topic and the impact it has on learning. Another example is an assistive technology project where students explore an educational technology tool that can be used to meet the needs of all learners.

The MSET program also gives students an array of tools and resources they can apply to their classroom. Specifically, students learn about the Substitution, Augmentation, Modification and Redefinition, or SAMR, Model, which is a framework used to help integrate technology effectively.

They also learn how to program, network with others and conduct research to stay on top of technology trends.

“I use technology and projects like these to remind my students that innovation is different than invention, learning never stops and taking risks is very important. MSET students know the significance of being a lifelong learner, constantly staying on top of educational technology trends and making decisions based on evidence in research,” Smith said.

The 411 on the 4+1

Undergraduates at DSU also can benefit from the MSET program when they enroll in the 4+1, or fast track, program. This program allows students to get their both their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in just five years, giving them a jump-start on their degree, saving them money and enabling them to advance in their career post-graduation.

The framework? MSET students will replace three undergraduate courses with graduate courses to get a head start on their graduate degree while also fulfilling their undergraduate requirements. Students who hope to enroll in the 4+1 program should plan early and take their finances into consideration, as the costs of courses will be higher because of graduate credit rates.

Admittance into the program requires students to have senior status by the time they commence enrollment in graduate work as well as a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher. Students also must be enrolled as undergraduates at DSU in specific majors that are eligible to apply.

For information, please contact Kevin Smith at kevin.smith@dsu.edu.

For a full list of 4+1 degrees at Dakota State, please click here.