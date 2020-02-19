Music store expands on 41st Street

0 shares Share

Feb. 19, 2020

J. Rieck Music is getting bigger.

The music store, owned by Josh Rieck, has expanded into an adjacent space in the Gilrich Mall I on West 41st Street between Minnesota and Grange avenues.

He opened there last year and said the enlarged space allows him to double in size to 2,000 square feet.

“Now, we have an expanded retail area, a more welcoming receiving area for customers, two bigger lesson rooms, and we put in a small stage so we can have events and recitals for the kids doing lessons,” he said. “The old side is all workshop now.”

Rieck is known for his handcrafted guitars and ukuleles and will take on custom orders as his growing business allows.

He also has started an instrument rental program, primarily for kids, renting violins, violas, cellos and the occasional bass.

Rieck works with multiple music instructors to offer on-site lessons in violin, viola, banjo, mandolin and drums.

On the retail side, “we’re mostly doing consignment (sales) and some new, but we’ve been moving a lot of instruments,” he said. “And the lessons seem like we add a couple people every week, so it’s been steady growth on all fronts.”

An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.