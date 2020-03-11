NAIA DII men’s basketball national championship cancelled

- Retail
March 12, 2020
The remainder of the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball National Championships at the Sanford Pentagon has been cancelled.
It’s part of a large cancellation of all NAIA basketball tournaments.
That move comes less than a day after the plan was to limit the crowd to teams, essential staff members and immediate family of the student-athletes.
It said the decision was made in conjunction with the state of South Dakota and the city of Sioux Falls.
“Our first priority is the health and safety of the student-athletes, teams and fans at the Sanford Sports Complex, and we can all play a role in containing the COVID-19 virus,” said Bill Gassen, chief administrative officer at Sanford Health. “We know this is disappointing for the fans of all the teams, but our role as a health care leader is to protect the community.”
The tournament was supposed to run through March 17.
