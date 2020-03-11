NAIA DII men’s basketball national championship cancelled

Staff
17 hours ago

March 12, 2020

The remainder of the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball National Championships at the Sanford Pentagon has been cancelled.

It’s part of a large cancellation of all NAIA basketball tournaments.

That move comes less than a day after the plan was to limit the crowd to teams, essential staff members and immediate family of the student-athletes.

It said the decision was made in conjunction with the state of South Dakota and the city of Sioux Falls.

“Our first priority is the health and safety of the student-athletes, teams and fans at the Sanford Sports Complex, and we can all play a role in containing the COVID-19 virus,” said Bill Gassen, chief administrative officer at Sanford Health. “We know this is disappointing for the fans of all the teams, but our role as a health care leader is to protect the community.”

The tournament was supposed to run through March 17.

For the latest business and event developments related to COVID-19, click here.

