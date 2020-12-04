Nebraska company opens COVID rapid testing center

0 shares Share

Dec. 4, 2020

A Nebraska laboratory has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing center in Sioux Falls.

GS Labs is at 3801 W. 34st St., which is off Louise Avenue and north of 41st Street.

Testing is available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointment booking is required online at gslabstesting.com. The test costs $109 without insurance and $49 with insurance.

“Patients do not need to enter the building or even exit their vehicle,” said Calli Hite, executive director of communications and community relations.

“They simply arrive at the location, park in a designated stall, an assistant checks them in, and a nurse administers the test from outside the vehicle.”

Results are delivered via email in as soon as 20 minutes, she said.

The lab uses a rapid antigen nasal test.

It’s geared toward individuals “seeking peace of mind and some sense of normal as holidays approach and the nation awaits a vaccine,” the company said.

The same site also offers a COVID-19 antibody test, which is done with a blood sample through a finger prick, and also can deliver results in as little as 20 minutes.

GS Labs is owned by a developer, Omaha-based City Ventures. It spun out of a clinic, 88 Med, which is part of City Ventures and specializes in cosmetic procedures and hormone treatments.

So far, the rapid testing sites for COVID-19 sites are in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Kansas City and Sioux Falls.

“We are opening new sites based on demand and community needs, which we are assessing in real time,” Hite said.