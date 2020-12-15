Need a place to gather safely this holiday? Try a golf course

0 shares Share

Dec. 15, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Is your family trying to find a way to see one another safely this holiday season? Or maybe your group of friends or co-workers could use a place to gather with enough room to space apart?

Don’t forget about GreatLIFE golf courses.

The clubhouses are waiting with event rooms large enough to safely space out groups of many sizes.

“Typically, we are busy with events, but as people have limited their gatherings, we’re finding we have more availability,” president Nick Ovenden said.

“You might not think about our clubhouses as the place for your family, business or friend holiday gathering, but this year we definitely might have the solution for you. And even in the colder weather, it’s hard to beat the setting of a golf course out your window.”

Here’s a look at some of your options.

East- or west-sider? There’s room for you

The clubhouse at Willow Run is used to hosting events of all sizes, especially during golf tournament season.

But this flexible room also can host social events, including access to The Willows kitchen, which can provide a range of food and beverage choices.

There’s also a space above the lounge area that is a perfect fit for smaller events.

If your group is on the west side or just out of town, consider Bakker Crossing. The on-site Duffers Bar and Grill is used to catering golf and social events and is happy to work with you on a menu.

For more information at The Willows, call Amila at 605-335-5900.

For more information at Bakker Crossing, call Molly at 605-368-0129.

Just outside of town

Duffers Bar and Grill at both Central Valley in Hartford and Rocky Run in Dell Rapids can accommodate groups and offer event catering.

Both have nearly new clubhouses with plenty of room for your group.

For Central Valley, call Mike at 605-370-8288.

For Rocky Run, call Jody at 605-428-3498.

Easy road trips

We know you probably haven’t gotten out of town much, so how about a quick trip east?

At GreatLIFE’s clubhouse in Worthington, Minn., you’ll find a large, comfortable setup with plenty of room for spacing out your group.

Current state restrictions apply. Call Kim at 507-376-5142 with questions.

Or if you’d rather head south, Fox Run in Yankton is waiting. The clubhouse also has multiple spaces where groups can dine. Call Cindy at 605-668-5205.

GreatLIFE Suburban Lanes

And don’t forget about bowling. Suburban Lanes offers party and event packages and can work with you to make sure your group can safely socialize with plenty of room.

Call 605-336-3800 to learn more.