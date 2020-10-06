New addition improves traffic flow at Dawley Farm Village

0 shares Share

Oct. 6, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

Your next trip through the Dawley Farm Village development should be even smoother.

A new roundabout has been completed in what ultimately will become the center of the east-side development. It’s next to the Glo hotel and connects to every side of Dawley Farms.

“It allows for the roads within the development to connect without a four-way stop,” explained Heath Hoftiezer, the city’s principal traffic engineer.

“It’s a way to keep traffic moving. The other option is an all-way stop because it will be quite a few years before there’s enough traffic for a traffic signal out there,” Hoftiezer said.

Highline Place also has been extended, so it now goes to the south end of Dawley Farms at 26th Street.

“That’s all done, and while it’s not being used very much at the moment, it goes down to the new Casey’s and connects to the roundabout.”

There are other road projects being planned in the area to improve traffic flow. Those include 18th Street, which eventually will curve into Foss Avenue. The work will be determined by the pace of development, including the new Active Generations campus.

“The whole area, once everything that’s Dawley Farms is developed, will generate about 40,000 vehicle trips a day. That’s similar to the intersection of 57th and Minnesota,” Hoftiezer said.

“And we’ve got pending projects on Veterans Parkway north of Arrowhead Parkway and Arrowhead itself from Veterans to the east, so there’s more road improvements coming.”