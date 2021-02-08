New apartment complex to feature Olympic-style pool, dinosaur-themed playground

0 shares Share

Feb. 8, 2021

A new apartment complex starting construction in southeast Sioux Falls is aiming to stand out when it comes to everything it offers for residents to do.

City’s Edge, which will be southeast of 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue, will be a 192-unit complex of six buildings with apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms.

The vision is for a fun atmosphere with unique amenities, said developer Kevin Tupy, CEO of Cresten Capital Holdings.

“We’re really trying to orient it toward families because it’s in a nice family neighborhood,” he said. “We want to create something that distinguishes us, so we’re going to give a more enhanced customer experience by differentiating whatever elements we can.”

There will be no shortage of things to do, including an Olympic-style outdoor pool outfitted with bubblers and lots of space to socialize.

“We want to have a bigger deck around it, double the typical lounge-size area, and we want it to be larger for people to have an area to play with their kids and do laps,” Tupy said.

A pergola will lead to a general seating area, with room to get out of the sun, and there will be an outdoor kitchen for grilling.

Another feature will be a “themed playground area,” added Kelly Greer, director of real estate operations.

“At this point, we’re targeting a dinosaur theme. This is how we’re going to differentiate ourselves – little things we’re going to tweak.”

A dog park will include an obstacle course, “so it’s not just grass,” Greer said. “It will have a bunch of different things for them.”

The community building will include a gathering room, fitness center and enhanced theater room.

“We’re going to have fun with glow-in-the-dark carpet, like a theater setting with raised platform seating, a popcorn maker and a 4K projector,” Tupy said.

Investors in the more than $20 million project include Tupy, MarketBeat CEO Matt Paulson and others.

Rents will be market rate, Tupy said, not the top of the market.

Construction has started, and the first apartments are scheduled to be ready for residents in the fall, including the community building. The outdoor amenities will open by summer of 2022.