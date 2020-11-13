New apartments break ground in growing northwest area

0 shares Share

Nov. 13, 2020

A 193-unit apartment complex is starting construction in northwest Sioux Falls.

Pinnacle Point is being developed by RMB Associates and is on the southeast corner of 54th Street North and Career Avenue.

“We’ve been working on it a couple years, got interrupted by the pandemic, only to get going again and find somebody is building a big Amazon warehouse in our backyard,” CEO Joel Dykstra said. “Today, it looks like a no-brainer, but it took a long time to get hatched.”

The apartments will be built in six three-story buildings, “so we get the first building filled up and occupied before the last buildings are started,” Dykstra said.

There will be one- and two-bedroom units. The complex will include a community building with a swimming pool and theater room, plus an increasingly important package delivery area, he said.

The hope is to get foundations in the ground before the end of the year.

“You’ll be able to see from I-29 when construction starts, and it’s within sight of the Discovery District, and the future campus of LifeScape is up there,” Dykstra said. “Besides the Walmart and some of the other development, University Hills and other things planned in that area, it’s going to become a big area for development in the next couple years.”