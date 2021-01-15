New apartments coming to south end of downtown

0 shares Share

Jan. 15, 2021

A new downtown apartment project will start construction soon, bringing options for what developers say could be a more accessible rent for many.

Prescott Place Apartments will be on a vacant property at 417 S. Second Ave.

The five-story building will include 39 one-bedrooms units and seven two-bedroom units.

It’s being developed by Legacy Developments, which also is a partner in the nearby Third Avenue Lofts that opened in 2020.

“It’s a contemporary, urban setting,” vice president Daren Ketcham said. “Our goal is to offer the majority at under $1,000 a month, which in the downtown market is a challenge to find a good-quality unit at that price point, so we’re excited to offer something new we think is attainable for people.”

The complex will include underground parking, a community room, fitness center, dedicated dog wash and a shared patio. All apartments will have decks.

“It will be similar to Third Avenue with the nice, tall ceilings, and in this property we’re really targeting some of those people who maybe are new to downtown or downsizing,” Ketcham said.

“The proximity is so great. We hear that from our tenants at Third Avenue all the time. Sunshine (Foods) is a true amenity we think is a good neighbor to have. Kirby Dog Park is excellent, within walking distance are the trails and parks, and you’re two blocks off Phillips Avenue and all the shopping and restaurants and bars and employment centers, so it’s a great way to live downtown without maybe being right on top of downtown.”

Construction will start next week, and the plan is for residents to begin moving in a year from March.