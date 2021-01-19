New associate attorney looks forward to growing career, family

0 shares Share

Jan. 19, 2021

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Jacob “Jake” Schneider, an associate attorney at Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith PC.

Name: Jacob “Jake” Schneider

Age: 26

Hometown: Le Mars, Iowa

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

Woods Fuller, for the most part. Sioux Falls is also close to home for my wife and I, and many of our friends live here too.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

It’s close to family and friends. My wife and I also enjoy living in a bigger city like Sioux Falls that has the feel of a smaller town.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I get to work on so many different projects, so each day brings a unique challenge. I also enjoy working together and learning from my colleagues.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I attended law school at the University of Nebraska, which has an excellent career development program.

Describe Woods Fuller in three words.

Community. Driven. Tradition.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

I am afraid of snakes!

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

My wife is a teacher, so there are usually plenty of opportunities for us to participate in community events.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Runza! I used to live in Nebraska, so I miss Runza.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Professionally, developing my litigation practice here at Woods Fuller. Outside of work, my wife and I plan to start a family.