New boutique combines discount clothing, video game tournaments

March 5, 2021

Katrina and Hector Carrion set a goal to open their discount clothing boutique before they had their first child.

Katrina’s Boutique opened the first Monday in November, and the Carrions’ baby boy, Joshua, was born five days later.

“We have our store and our baby, and life is kind of exciting,” Katrina Carrion said.

Nearly four months later, the shop — located at 301 S. Garfield Ave. near Golden Harvest Chinese Restaurant and the West 12th Street McDonald’s — has already seen some repeat customers, Carrion said.

And she and her husband have some unique plans to draw more people into the store.

“We’re going to start having Mario Party championships,” Carrion said, adding that people should watch for details on the store’s Facebook page. They’ll be every Friday evening, and the first one is tonight.

Katrina’s Boutique sells clothing for men, women and children. Much of the inventory comes from Miami, where Hector Carrion has family connections.

They find quality and sometimes name-brand fashions secondhand and bring them back to Sioux Falls.

“It’s nice clothes that people just get rid of. … We can sell them cheap because we bought them cheap,” Carrion said.

A few of the items are new.

Carrion, who has years of retail experience at various chains, said the decision to start her own store was in large part driven by her husband’s support. The couple has lived in Sioux Falls for several years, and they wanted to create a place for people to find quality clothing at an affordable price.

“They can come to our store and find something nice and not break the bank,” she said.

Katrina’s Boutique is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers also can find merchandise on the boutique’s website.