New business to sell video games, collectible items on consignment

March 10, 2020

A new business will provide a way for “gamers and nerds” to sell their video games and collectibles on consignment.

Nrdvana will open April 4 in a retail center on 49th Street just west of Western Avenue.

“Basically, the premise of the business was that as a gamer I was sick and tired of getting a low percentage for trade-ins,” said Patrick Wilson, who owns the business with his wife, Carissa, and other family members. “I’d pay $60 for a game and get about 30 percent or less for what you paid. What I discovered was I’m not the only once sick of this problem.”

Patrick and Carissa Wilson, who go to SiouxperCon every year, always have a caricature drawn for their family portrait.

The store will take merchandise such as video games, DVDs, trading cards, comics, collectible statues and figurines, cellphones and collectible currency.

“Everything you are nerdy about we can sell it for you,” Wilson said.

Nrdvana’s fees, which are subject to change, will be a 40 percent cut on items that sell for under $100, 30 percent on $100 to $200 and 20 percent on more than $200. It also will charge 50 cents per item per month.

When it opens, the shop will be stocked with merchandise owned by family and friends, Wilson said. It will begin accepting consignments from the public April 4.

He’ll base pricing on what comparable items are selling for online.

Consigners will be paid in cash or check, and they also can opt for store credit.

“We also will provide a service that if you special request an item that we can acquire and if you have in-store credit to purchase that item, you will get it at cost.”

Wilson’s wife, a maker who owns Foxing Crafty, will have her merchandise for sale in the store too. She makes custom embroidered items such as blankets, pillows and jackets.

The store at 2109 W. 49th St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.