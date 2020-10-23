New CBD store opens at The Bridges

0 shares Share

Oct. 23, 2020

The wave of CBD store openings has reached The Bridges at 57th, where The CBD Centers opened this month.

Affiliate owners Troy and Jennifer Huisenga have 35 years of experience in the nutrition and CBD industry.

“We got into the CBD industry to expand and complement our nutrition knowledge along with our agriculture background,” Troy Huisenga said.

“We know it because we grow it. It is grown in Minnesota, high-quality and innovative products.”

They plan to offer CBD education on their products, which come in creams, tinctures, flowers and gummies, and “how one may take them for various issues … including pain, anxiety, stress, blood pressure, cholesterol, headaches, among other issues,” he said.

Their location at The Bridges at 57th is between Row House and Elegant Xpressions.

“Bridges has been on our radar for a while now, and the opportunity came up to put a business in a nice retail center,” Huisenga said.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.